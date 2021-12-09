Andani calls on government to support students in private medical schools

Regional News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: GNA

Naa Alhassan Andani, Board Chairman of the Family Health Medical school Endowment fund has appealed to the government to at least provide 30 percent tuition fees of students in private Medical institutions.



This, he said would help train more medical doctors to serve every corner of the country to avoid the current state, where 85 per cent of medical doctors were concentrated in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.



Naa Andani, who was speaking during the graduation ceremony of the second batch of Family Health Medical school in Accra said medical education was expensive and therefore needed collective intervention to train more to serve the urban and rural communities.



Forty- seven graduands made up of 26 females and 21 males graduated after passing through all the courses and examinations.



Naa Andani also appealed to traditional authorities to partner government and the training institutions by pooling resources together to sponsor brilliant but needy students in their communities who will return to serve those communities.



In that way, he said they would be making attempts to bridge the yawning gap between cities and rural communities in terms of receiving professional doctors and other paramedics.



He also entreated the graduands to accept postings to rural communities, where they could easily impact positively on the people than going to congest the already "satisfied" health facilities in the cities.



He announced that the Family Health Medical school Endowment fund was already operational and called on individuals and organisations to support the fund to train more medical doctors into the system.



Professor E.Y Kwawukume, Founder and President of Family Health University College announced that management was working towards acquiring a Presidential Charter to make them a fully-fledged autonomous University and appealed to all stakeholders to support in that direction.



He said they were also poised to launch their second strategic plan in the first half of 2022 to provide the blueprint for the university to move towards greater achievements.



He said the school had also bolstered her faculty with highly qualified and seasoned professionals to make it the centre of excellence.



On infrastructure, he said the college had undertaken more projects to improve facilities and structures that would provide students best training environment to promote discovery, teaching and learning.



Mr Simon Sackitey was adjudged the Family Health University College Founder's overall best MBChB graduating student after winning: Professor Jonathan Hubert Addy's prize for best graduating student in medicine and Therapeutics, best graduating student in surgery and best graduating student in clinical studies.



Sussie Anku was adjudged best graduating student in Child health, and Community Health while Nicholas Tettey Nartey was adjudged best graduating student for the prize of Professor Timothy R.B Johnson's for Obstetrics and Gynecology.