And They Slept: Finance Minister, IGP and Chief Justice doze through Akufo-Addo's speech

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in fulfilment of the requirement of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, went before parliament on Wednesday to deliver this year's State of the Nation Address.



The president addressed parliament on Ghana's current social, economic and financial status.



As important as the event was, so was the level of personalities present in the chamber of parliament for the president's address that lasted for nearly two hours.



From other members of the executive to the judiciary and the hosting legislature, the chamber of parliament was filled with high-ranking members of Ghana's governance structure who witnessed the unfolding of the constitutional event.



Despite the president's rather persuasive address on his government's efforts in managing the country's affairs, some of the officials present were seen to be sleeping through his delivery.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who scored a victory in parliament the previous day with the house giving his proposed 1.5% E-Levy approval, was dozing off during the president's address as his head slumped towards his chin at a point.



Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah was also captured prodding himself a moment after he looked to have tranced into a moment of snooze.



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, seated right in front of the Vice President, was seen spotting a hazy look battling to keep his eyes open.



