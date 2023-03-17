Anas vs Ken Agyapong: Judge’s tone was perfect; highlights the grievous sins of Anas – Lawyer

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer William Kusi, Esq. says the tone of the judge who sat on the defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong was right.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Lawyer Kusi stated that he was not surprised by the outcome of the case but was excited about the ruling after some Ghanaians questioned the judge’s tone.



According to him, the judgment highlighted the grievous sins of Anas, whose investigative pieces had been previously embraced by Ghanaians as a means to check the misgivings of some individuals.



“I wasn’t surprised at the outcome but I was excited at the tone of the judging. It looks like in this country when someone takes it upon themselves to destroy others, it is difficult for those who can say the truth to come out,” he said.



“Look at how we all embraced Anas’ investigative pieces, calling them good and touting them to check the misgivings of some individuals. But eventually, you saw Ken Agyapong exposing Anas that he wasn’t doing it for the country but doing it for personal gains. The way he was also able to get people captured for doing evil and his selection on who to bring and who not to bring obviously indicated that the man was not helping the country. You don’t need the court to tell you. At the end of the day if such a big move has been thwarted and eventually the court has also validated Ken Agyapong, it’s only good for the country.”



“The judge’s tone was right from all angles and anybody who said justices don’t speak that way will be erring because loot create and share has no difference to this. It’s the same tone and in fact, after analyzing the facts and evidence of which we ordinary people wouldn’t be privileged, I’m sure that he was just surprised to see those things. The tone to me will tell me how grievous the sins of Anas are and how people can use journalism to cause confusion in society.”



Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ lawsuit for 25 million in defamation against Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was dismissed by an Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas failed to prove that Ken Agyapong slandered him by screening the documentary “Who Watches the Watchman.”



The court ruled that what Anas engages in is not investigative journalism but rather investigative terrorism and that Mr. Agyapong was justified to term Anas “a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and vile”.