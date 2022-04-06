Anas trends #1 on Twitter after Speaker's comment on Nyantakyi

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Kwesi Nyantakyi sacked after Anas expose on Ghana football



When we were able to bring down Kwesi Nyantakyi, we also brought down Ghana football - Bagbin



Speaker's office reacts to his comments on Nyantakyi



During the swearing-in ceremony of the newly constituted executives of the Parliament Press Corps, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, made a few comments about the current state of Ghana’s football.



The Speaker alluded to the fact that the unfortunate plight of the country’s football industry could be linked to the dismissal of Kwesi Nyantakyi, a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, whose sacking was championed by an undercover investigative report by Tiger Eye’s Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



That expose, titled ‘Number 12,’ exposed the rot in Ghana football, superintended by Kwesi Nyantakyi at the time.



“When we were able to bring down Kwesi Nyantakyi, we also brought down Ghana football,” he said, reports myjoyonline.com.



He further explained how he had once been asked by some executives of FIFA why such a thing was done to Kwesi Nyantakyi, during a meeting with them.



“When I met the Executives of FIFA and said I was the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, they said what happened? Why did you people do that?



“The value that he (Nyantakyi) carried at their meetings – he was highly respected, he was very influential and Ghana football was up there. We thought we were handling Nyantakyi, but we didn’t know we were handling the whole of Ghana,” he said.



Since that report went out, social media has been buzzing, with many wondering if the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, would have had that the former GFA boss was not sacked after the revealing investigative work by Anas.



Those comments have shot the name of the ace undercover investigative journalist to the top of trends.



Meanwhile, the Office of the Speaker of Parliament has reacted to the news, describing it as a surprise that such a spin was put on the harmless example Alban Bagbin made.



“It’s amusing to observe that the sum up of the successful interaction, which bothered on the wellbeing of the pressmen and the development of their skills, among others, were buried in a complex scheme to project a mere example he made in reference to the predicament of the former GFA boss who has been suspended from football administration.



“The price of the mistakes or recklessness of leadership could indeed have a devastating effect on even the most vulnerable and innocent individuals in their communities and that is why the conducts of leaders must at times be under critical public scrutiny.



“There is no doubt that Mr. Nyantakyi was deemed a key resource person in the administration of global football and his conduct had an effect on the beautiful game,” Peter Bamfo from the Speaker’s Office wrote in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.



Here are some of those tweets as shared by users on Twitter:





Speaker Bagbin will definitely divide opinions on his take on the way Ghana handled Nyantakyi



????: @tv3_ghana pic.twitter.com/1SLhaxTMYB — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) April 4, 2022

So sick and tired of hearing people saying Anas brought Ghana football into shambles. After 12 years of Nyantakyi's reign, where was our football? What had we achieved if not going to tournaments and blowing up the taxpayers' money? Where was the local league? — Samuel Nyigmabo (@sammtuga77) April 5, 2022