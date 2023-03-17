Anas must appeal defamation suit loss if he wants to keep his integrity intact – Lawyer

General News of Friday, 17 March 2023

A Ghanaian lawyer and author, has opined that the judgment delivered by an Accra Hogh Court in the defamation suit filed against Kennedy Agyapong by Anas Aremeyaw Anas would hurt his works if he fails to appeal it.



According to the lawyer, Tachie Antiedu, ”it would appear to a casual reader that the issue at hand was Anas’ operation. When I read the judgment, I get a little concerned about some of the pointed and direct statements made as if Anas’ activities were fully subject to the court’s scrutiny. Even though it was a necessary defence raised by the defendant, some of the direct statements were troubling”.



The lawyer told the host of Frontline, Kwabena Agyapong that, ”although the case before the court was defamation, it appeared that the court settled on dealing with the legality and authenticity of Anas’ work. That is where I have a little concern



Lawyer Tachie Antiedu said there was a little drift, but aside from that the judgment was sound and the issue of evidence and proff were all dealt with.



A suit filed by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, was dismissed by an Accra High Court.



Anas filed a GH25 million defamation suit against the outspoken legislator, but the court ruled on Wednesday, March 15, that the suit lacks merit.



Presiding Justice Eric Baah held that the plaintiff [Anas Aremeyaw Anas] failed to prove that Kennedy Agyapong defamed the investigative journalist by airing the documentary – “Who watches the watchman”.



The court also determined that Agyapong provided sufficient evidence to show that the plaintiff used the findings of his work to solicit money from individuals implicated in the evidence gathered by him.



According to the evidence, those who were able to pay the sums demanded by Anas and his associates were exempted from the videos that were shown to the public.



The court determined that Anas was engaged in investigative terrorism rather than investigative journalism.



The lawyer reacting said, ”the judgment is international and everywhere and will;l affect the journalist hence he has a duty to himself and the work he is doing to appeal the case. This judgment carries more weight than all the work done by Anas. He has a duty appeal.”



He insisted that the words used to describe Anas in court would have a serious impact on him because “everything about him has been harmed by the court’s decision. If he does not file an appeal”.