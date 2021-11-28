Anas Aremeyaw Anas wins Foreign Journalist of the Year 2021 Award in the US

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the ace Ghanaian investigative journalist, has been named the 2021 NABJ Percy Qoboza Foreign Journalist of the Year Award recipient to be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in the United States of America!



This was made known in a letter addressed to the renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, by the organizers of the event, National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) on October 1, 2021.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas, known for his dangerous and daring investigative works, is being recognized for his outstanding and ground-breaking achievements in journalism over the years according to the letter.



The event organized by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) to honour legendary Black journalists who have made an outstanding contribution to the industry every year, scheduled to be virtual will take place in the United States of America (USA).



The NABJ Percy Qoboza Foreign Journalist of the Year Award is one of the categories of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) event done annually to honour the extraordinary work done by foreign journalists while overcoming tremendous obstacles that contribute to the enrichment, understanding or advancement of people or issues in the African diaspora that exemplifies the spirit of the late Percy Peter Tshidiso Qoboza.



Percy Peter Tshidiso Qoboza, who the award is named after is an influential black South African journalist, author and outspoken critic of the government in South Africa during the early periods of world recognition of the problems evident in the racially divided land. He was the editor of The World Newspaper in Soweto and his fluently persuasive editorials did much to challenge the white South Africans who were protected from the horrors of apartheid.



The event will be graced by the President of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), Dorothy Tucker of WBBM-TV, Chicago, Ill.; The Vice President-Broadcast, Ken Lemon of Cox Media Group-WSOC-TV, Charlotte, N.C.; The Vice President-Digital, Amir Vera, CNN, Atlanta, Ga.; Vice President-Print, Kathy Chaney, YR Media, Chicago,Ill.; Secretary, Madison Carter, WXIA-TV, Atlanta, Ga.; Treasurer, Walter Smith-Randolph, Connecticut Public, Broadcasting (CPTV & WNPR), Hartford, Conn.; Parliamentarian, Michelle Fitzhugh-Craig, Shades Magazine – Celebrating All Women Of Color, Oakland, Calif. etc.