Anas Aremeyaw Anas to institute awards at IBMJ

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: GNA

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, is to institute an awards scheme at the Institute of Business Management and Journalism, Tamale Learning Centre (IBM&J- TLC) to recognise outstanding student journalists and mentor them in investigative journalism.



This is to help build their capacities to function by championing the course of development in their communities while holding duty-bearers accountable.



The awards scheme, which begins from the 2021/2022 academic year, and will span a period of five years, will see at least two students of IBM&J-TLC undergo internship at the Tiger Eye PI, a company owned by Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, to equip them on ethics of investigative journalism.



Mr. Charles Ayendago, Registrar of IBM&J-TLC announced this in Tamale during the handing over of some items to the school and some students to enhance their studies.



The items, which included; a laptop computer, and documentary tapes, were donated by Tiger Eye PI.



The documentary tapes were some of the various investigative works undertaken by Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas and would be at the school for lessons for students.



Mr. Mahama Nuhu, a Lecturer at IBM&J-TLC, who presented the items to the school and a student on behalf of Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas, underscored the need to equip and empower journalists to perform their roles for the socio-economic development of the country.



Dr. Jacob Abudu, Chairman of the Governing Board of IBM&J-TLC acknowledged the contribution of responsible journalism in ensuring fairness, accountability, and transparency saying "Responsible journalism contributes significantly to minimising bribery and corruption and provides the platform that guarantees equality and fair play."



He, therefore, expressed the need for government and other stakeholders to develop strategic mechanisms to ensure the safety and protection of journalists in the line of duty.



Mr. Bismark Nakoja, a physically-challenged student, who received a laptop and his school fees for Higher National Diploma (HND) in Communication Studies expressed gratitude to Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas for the kind gesture.