Anas Aremeyaw Anas responds to false claims by Ahmed Suale's wife

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has responded to claims by a second wife of Ahmed Hussein-Suale who claims he (Anas Aremeyaw Anas) and Tiger Eye PI had abandoned them after the death of her husband.



MyNewsGh.com reported earlier that the second wife had disclosed that her four children had dropped out of school because they could not pay their fees.



She explained that after Anas Aremeyaw Anas paid for one academic year, he did not pay anymore.



The second wife disclosed that currently, she is perching with her husband’s first wife and they are finding difficulty in feeding themselves as a family.



She denied knowledge of any amount of money paid to the family by the investigative journalist.



But a statement from Tiger Eye PI has denied the allegations stressing that Tiger Eye PI has been paying the school fees of Hussein-Suale’s children since he died.



Tiger Eye PI insisted that a lump sum was paid to the wives of the late investigative journalist through the family and therefore it’s shocking that the wife will make such allegations.



FULL STATEMENT ON ALLEGED NEGLECT OF SECOND WIFE AND FAMILY OF O OUR SLAIN COLLEAGUE AHMED HUSSEIN-SUALE



4 October 2021 | News Releases



Tiger Eye P. I. is saddened to learn about the alleged financial plight of the second wife and family of our beloved colleague, slain Ahmed Hussein-Suale. After speaking to the family on these developments, we wish to make public the following:



Ahmed Suale had two wives with whom he had four (4) children at the time of his assassination.

2. Ahmed Suale had ONE child (boy) with the second wife (name withheld).



3. Tiger Eye P.I. in 2019 gave a lump sum donation to the family in the presence of Ahmed’s two wives.



4. It is Tiger Eye’s understanding that the family of Ahmed has disbursed the lump sum equitably and that the two wives were settled.



Tiger Eye P.I. secured a business contract for the two wives to invest their portion of the lump sum to cater for themselves in the long term.

6. Tiger Eye took responsibility for the education of all 4 children. To date, Tiger Eye pays for the education of the children.



7. A year after Ahmed Suale’s assassination on 16 January 2019, his family sent his wives back to their families in line with Islamic custom. We learnt the second wife was sent to her family in the Northern region.



8. We have learnt the second wife remarried shortly after, and relocated to join her new husband at Ashaiman in Accra.



9. Tiger Eye financed the entire funeral expenditure of Ahmed both in Greater Accra and Northern regions



10. Tiger Eye has been doing a lot behind the scenes to bring the perpetrators of the gruesome murder of Ahmed to book. To this end, we have been in constant contact with the family.



Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s family will always be part of Tiger’s family. May Allah bless him with Jannatul Firdaws