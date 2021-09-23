Analysts applaud police for swift action against officers cited in Tamale assault

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Some security analysts have applauded the swift action taken by the Police to interdict four officers with the Tamale Regional Command following alleged assault of some people during routine checks on illegal connections with NEDCO and VRA Officers.



The officers are to face Service Inquiry subject to regulations of the Ghana Police Service.



Security Analyst, David Agbee, said the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Dr. George Akufo Dampare has proven that he is up to the task, adding that the ‘Service Inquiry’ on the 4 interdicted Officers is the way to go.



“Since the assumption of office by the new IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, I have been observing closely the way he is handling police activities and I must say that he has proven that he understands his job and with what he had done with regards to the interdiction of some Police officers in Tamale who have been caught abusing civilians demonstrate the fact that he can do the job.



"Every Institution just like the Ghana Police Service has their own code of ethics and so the Service Inquiry is the proper forum to handle this,” he said.



Mr. Agbee however, raised concerns about the recent problem of kidnappings, with the latest being the alleged kidnapping of a pregnant woman who was later found without her pregnancy.



“Takoradi is becoming a hotspot for kidnappings and other criminal activities, I call on the Ghana Police Service to pay attention to the details,” he stated.



Another analyst, Adib Saani, spoke highly of the Dampare, saying he is someone who does not tolerate indiscipline even in his family. He is, therefore, not surprised how swiftly the police have taken action against the officers in Tamale.



“If you know the IGP some of these things will not be surprising to you and I am hoping that it doesn’t end here. What happened in Tamale is very unfortunate, and I am particularly excited that the Police Administration have picked it up and the appropriate action has already been taken.”



On the issue of kidnappings, Mr. Saani was worried that the police might be losing grip on it.



“Well the Police might be losing their grip on kidnappings because we are not used to it, it is fairly new and its quite worrying that it is becoming rampant and that is raising serious questions about the preparedness of the police,” he noted.