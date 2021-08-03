An intransigent mosquito cannot conquer a solid bull - Anyidoho shades Asiedu Nketia

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Koku Anyidoho, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Memorial Institute, has fired a subtle jab at the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, known in the political circles as General Mosquito.



Anyidoho who responds to the tag ‘Koku the bull’ suggested that Asiedu Nketia will not succeed at whatever he is plotting against him.



"As a student of literature, I have read volumes of books but never read that a solid bull was ever conquered by an intransigent mosquito,” he wrote on his Twitter timeline.



The former deputy General Secretary of the NDC is challenging the party’s claims that he has been expelled from it.



According to him, he has not received any letter to the effect hence remain a member of the party.



“I am please requesting for the ‘expulsion’ letter for my perusal to enable me advice myself on the subsequent action(s) that I need to take.



“In case that you have obliterated by phone number from your records, you can please reach me on 0208138709. Please treat this letter as very urgent sir! I remain a loyal member of the National Democratic Congress,” part of his letter read.



Koku Anyidoho was sacked from the NDC after he was found guilty of breaching aspects of the party’s disciplinary codes.



A letter from the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party dated July 27, 2021, to him said, “the National Democratic Congress considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you (Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho), according to Article 48 (1) (9) (a) of the NDC Constitution."



It added: “The FEC acting in compliance of Article 48 (1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the party.



“You are, therefore, by this decision of FEC expelled from the NDC and for that matter, you are no more recognised as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”







