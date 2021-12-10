'An award for Ghana': Akufo-Addo after receiving 'African Of The Year' gong

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on (December 9) formally presented with the 2021 African of the Year award at the Jubilee House in Accra.



He was announced the winner of the award presented by Forbes Africa Magazine on December 3, 2021.



At the time he said of the honour in an interview with CNBC Africa: "For the African version of the magazine to pick on me, I’m very grateful for me.”



The president's handle shared photos of top executives of Forbes presenting him with the award and a framed photo of the magazine cover that was unveiled during his unveiling.



"On Thursday, 9th December 2021, I received, officially, the Forbes "African of the Year Award" from Forbes Magazine. #AfricanOfTheYear," the accompanying message read.



In his speech after the Forbes Africa team lead had expanded on the reasons for choosing him as Person of the Year, the president dedicated the award to the people of Ghana first before members of government and himself.



"I have a maximum of eight years to try and make an impact on this country so it’s been something that has been a very big inspiration to me. To get as many things on the ground as possible but I am happy that it produces results.



"Basically, it (the award) is the result of my government not just myself but all the various people who have been assisting me and also about the population.



"The Ghanaian people who have made these choices and have been very supportive of the work that I do, so I am looking more or less as this prize or commendation as an award for Ghana, for my government and lastly for myself but I have to confess that it is something that is overwhelming and I appreciate it.



"On behalf of all these people… I want to say a very big thank you to you and to the members of your board for making this selection and, hopefully, the rest of our work we have to do before my time is up will not disappoint you," he added.



Listen to the president's acceptance message







The 2021 edition is the fourth year of the award. Akufo-Addo joins an elite club of his peers in Africa who have internationally recognized.



It started with Paul Kagame of Rwanda (2018), Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group (2019) and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organisation (2020).



Renuka Methil, Managing Editor, Forbes Africa said: “We have the President of Ghana as the African of the Year particularly for his consistency, he assures.



"He has definitely done his bit in raising the international profile of his country and also for the rest of Africa…he is actually pushing the boundaries for not just Ghana, but for the rest of Africa."



The Forbes African of the Year award is always given to an African with global reputes, a visionary who is willing to bring serious reforms to the country he lives in.



African Business News' “African of the Year” award recognises Africans that have made an impact on the continent.



