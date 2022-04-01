An NDC MP demanded removal of Minority leadership over 'absenteeism' saga – Muntaka

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Minority label clerks as partisan



Majority calls out Minority over comments against clerks



Bagbin challenges MPs to present evidence of partisanship against clerks



It has emerged that an unnamed National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament has demanded the removal of the Minority leadership in Parliament.



This is as a result of the brouhaha surrounding some 7 out of 8 Minority MPs being marked as absent despite being present on March 29.



Making his submission on the floor of Parliament, Minority Chief Whip Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak said the leadership of the Minority could not sleep as a result of the anger that the issue created.



He accused the clerks in Parliament as being partisan and only executing an agenda which he said was very unfortunate.



The Asawase MP urged the clerks to desist from such behaviours as their experience working in the House over the years made some mistakes unpardonable.



“We can only hope that they [clerks] up their game and do what is right and stop the partisan behavior that they are sitting there and they are doing. I’m really sorry that it is getting this far but it is hurting.



“Those of us in leadership could not sleep because of our colleagues’ sheer anger. One out of frustration even said they should remove the leadership of the Minority because we couldn’t get a common votes and proceedings to capture them to be present.



“Mr. Speaker this is hurting and I hope each and every one of our colleagues will be given the opportunity to make his case because they were here,” Muntaka said.



Parliament on March 29 passed the E-levy bill despite the Minority staging a walkout.



Votes and proceedings of Parliament on the day indicate that 8 NDC MPs were marked absent with one NPP MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo marked absent.



With the exception of Assin North MP, James Gyekye Quayson, who the Minority has admitted was absent, it maintains that the other 7 MPs were present.



