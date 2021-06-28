Amos Blessing slams AG, Gloria Akufo over $170m Judgement debt

Politics of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team Amos Blessing Amorse has accused President Akufo-Addo’s nephew, Gabby Okyere Darko; Attorney General Godfred Dame and former Attorney General for the $170 million judgement debt incurred by the government of Ghana.



Speaking on Morning Update, Mr Amorse indicated that, the reasons behind the termination of the energy agreement between the government and Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC) make no sense.



“Terminating the deal that Ghana doesn’t need excess power and it is highly unthinkable to use $14 dollars to terminate such an agreement. This is a deliberate attempt to milk the coffers of the country,” he added.



Amos further stated that Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, was the Deputy AG since 2017 and was the person who supervised the beginning of the renegotiating of the power purchase agreement which has now resulted in the judgement debt.



According to him, the Attorney General should have rather used his office to halt the termination of the contract to save the country.



Mr Amos said Boakye Agyarko, Gabby Okyere Darko and the AG are the very people who are involved in the GPGC botched deal