Amoako-Attah petitions CID over corrupt allegation against him

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Th Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah has petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, to investigate an allegation of corruption levelled against him on a radio station.



The petition, written by his lawyers, stated that when their client listened to the tape, he discovered that a popular radio presenter called Captain Smart, is alleged to have collected some money from a woman on behalf of the minister.



The minister said he is appalled by the allegation, which, apart from its criminal connotations, is also defamatory of his integrity.



He, therefore, wants a full investigation conducted into the allegation contained on the clip, not only for his name and long-standing integrity to be cleared but also for any perpetrator involved to be dealt with in accordance with law.





"Our client says he is appalled by the allegations therein which appart from its crminal connotations is also defamatory to the integrity of our client. A matter that we might deal with at the civil court. At this stage we have been instructed to formally bring to your attention the clip and respectfully pray that you cause a full investigation to be conducted in the allegation," part of the statement read.





