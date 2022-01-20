'Amoako-Attah must be very cheap’ – Captain Smart mocks GH¢10,000 bribe saga

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain Smart dismisses dumb corruption prosecution



He accuses the government of witch-hunt



Police CID prepare to prosecute Captain Smart on corruption-related charges



Barely 24-hours after the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service disclosed that they will press corruption-related charges against Onua FM/TV show host, Captain Smart, the journalist has hit back at government.



According to him, the whole issue alleging he is complicit in a move to bribe Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah is a ploy by government seeking to silence him for what he knows about high-level malfeasance.



The ardent government critic also took issue with the amount of money said to be involved in the bribery that supposedly dates back to 2018.



“That a person of my stature has been given GH¢10,000 to go and influence the Roads Minister, can you imagine this rubbish? If so, then the Minister is very cheap. That I should influence him with GH¢10,000.



“How is it that since 2018, you are now pursuing this matter in 2022. I swear that I have no idea about that nonsense that is aimed at just implicating Captain Smart,” he submitted on the January 19 edition of his show.



He alleged that reports that he has formerly and most recently intercepted on former deputy Chief of Staffs, other top government officials, “is a headache to the administration so they are planning to cook up a case, get a pliant judge to remand Captain Smart.”



The Police CID via an official statement said they will press charges relating to defrauding by false pretences and accepting and giving bribes to influence a public official against the journalist.



The issue relates to an allegation that started last year on Net2 TV, that a businesswoman had approached Captain Smart with the view of he helping her influence the Minister over a land that she was interested in.



The Minister was the one who lodged the case with the Police after the allegation was reported in the media.



