'Amoako Atta is the best road minister of all time' – Akufo Addo

Roads and Highways Minister, Mr. Amoako Atta

President Nana Akufo-Addo says Mr. Amoako Atta is the best of all Road Ministers Ghana has ever produced since independence.



According to the President, the road minister’s sterling performance in the road sector is evidence on the grounds, adding that his footprint is all over the sixteen regions of Ghana.



“Amoako Atta is a great man, the kind of work he has done in the last two years in the road sector is beyond expectation. In the history of Ghana, we can’t get any road Minister who has performed better than Kwasi Amoako Atta,” President Akufo Addo stressed.



Addressing a durbar of the Chiefs and people of Akwatia as part of his campaign tour of the Eastern Region, President Akufo-Addo stated that the NPP’s development projects don’t exist in green books, their works are physical projects that can be seen and felt.



He indicated every region in Ghana is benefiting from one road project or the other.



President Akufo-Addo said, most of the district capitals in Ghana have benefited from asphalt road and or other road construction projects through the dynamic leadership of Mr. Amoako Atta at the Roads and Highways ministry.





