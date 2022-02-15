Amnesty International condemns killing of teenager at Lamashegu

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: GNA

Amnesty International Ghana has condemned the killing of 18-year-old Abdul Hakim Yakubu allegedly by police officers in the Lamashegu shooting incident.



Abdul was allegedly shot and killed in Tamale on Sunday, February 13, 2022, in a shooting incident involving the police and a suspect.



The condemnation was contained in a press release issued by Mr Frank Doyi, Director of Amnesty International Ghana and copied the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



The release said: "Amnesty International Ghana considers the police action, as reported in the media as reckless, abusive and unlawful."



"We would like to respectfully remind the Minister of Interior, the Ghana Police Service and other authorities involved in law enforcement in Ghana, that under their international human rights obligations, they must promptly, independently, thoroughly, and effectively investigate the death of all victims of unlawful killings."



"We believe that the grieving family of Hakim should receive adequate compensation from the State to assist them through this horrific situation," the release said.



It also called for an independent investigative body to, as a matter of urgency, ensure that those involved in the "unlawful killing" and misconduct within the Ghana Police Service were held accountable for the "horrific act," and that justice was brought to the family of Abdul Hakim Yakubu and all other victims of similar incidents.