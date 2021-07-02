Amnesty International calls for thorough investigations into Ejura shootings, killings

xxxxxxxxxxx of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: GNA

Amnesty International Ghana has called on the Inspector-General of Police to Investigate thoroughly the Ejura shooting which left two dead and several injured.



In a press release signed by Frank Doyi, Director of Amnesty International Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, it appealed for a commitment to an end to security agencies' brutalities.



Amnesty International has been monitoring developments across the country and is deeply concerned by the pattern of police brutality in response to peaceful protests.



It said the unfortunate incident that occurred at Ejura in the Ashanti Region resulting in the death of two inhabitants and the injury of others on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, was just one of the several occurrences of the growing trend of torture and brutality against citizens by security agents.



"Amnesty International Ghana is calling on the Inspector General of Police to order an end to the killing and excessive use of force against peaceful protesters across the country by the Police."



While we welcome the instruction of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Minister of the Interior to conduct a public inquiry into the Ejura incident, we urge the Minister to ensure thorough, impartial, effective and transparent investigations into all the cases of unlawful killings and brutalities and bring to justice anyone responsible for the killings and attacks on the protesters and other innocent individuals, it added.



"We also urge the Minister to publicly commit to an end to police brutality, accountability for all extrajudicial killings and high integrity and professionalism in the police service."



We call on the State to ensure access to justice for Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Kaaka, Police Officer Emmanuel Osei and Madam Afua Badu killed by armed robbers at Adedenkpo and all other victims and provide effective remedies for the victims and their families, the statement said.



The press statement expressed Amnesty international Ghana's condolences to the families of all the victims of unlawful killings and brutalities by security agents.



"We will continue to monitor the situation and remain neutral in our protection and promotion of fundamental human rights and freedoms without distinction," it continued.