Amnesty Int. 2022 report indicts Ghana; cites Caleb Kudah, Ejura shooting other abuses

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The 2022 Report of Amnesty International has cited Ghana as one of the countries where Human Rights is being abused by state authorities and the security agencies, MyNewsGh.com has filed.



The 2022 Amnesty International report cited Ghana for use of excessive and unnecessary brute force against civilians on several occasions citing instances when journalists in line of duty were abused without culprits being fined.



There were several incidents of excessive and unnecessary use of force by the security forces. Various media reported that National Security operatives assaulted journalist Peter Tabiri on 7 May as he reported on a casino raid. The operatives allegedly kicked, slapped and poured water on him, injuring his right ear.” The 2022 report said.



National Security assaulted, ‘violated’ Zoe Abu Baidoo, Caleb Kudah – GJA confirms rights abuse



“On 11 May, National Security operatives arrested and allegedly assaulted reporter Caleb Kudah from Citi FM after they found him filming abandoned state-funded vehicles within their premises. They then stormed Citi FM’s office and arrested Caleb Kudah’s colleague, Zoe Abu-Baidoo. Both were released without charge,” the report said



“On 29 June, police and military forces shot dead two protesters and wounded four others during a protest in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region. A three-member Ministerial Committee commissioned to conduct a public inquiry into the incident submitted its report to the government in July,” the report added.