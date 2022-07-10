Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah donates to Muslims in Sunyani

Regional News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: Serwaa Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan, Contributor

Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, a native of Odumase in the Bono Region, and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has donated a bull, bags of rice and boxes of cooking oil to some NPP members in Sunyani West Constituency who are Muslims.

The gesture is to support this year’s Eid al-Adha celebration, which falls on 9th July.



Ms Amma Frimpomaa said she hopes this will support the people to feed as many people as possible in the community and beyond. Amma Frimpomaa asked for prayers for Government especially Nana Addo and Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP party, especially as the party goes to the polls.



Ms Amma Frimpomaa encouraged the people to continue to work hard for the party so the desire to break the 8 will become a reality.



Receiving the items on behalf of other members, the Constituency Nasara Coordinator Alhaji Alhassan Mohammed thanked her for the kind gesture. He expressed their appreciation and mentioned that even though they have received support like this in times past to support their Sallah, none has been this big.



Alhaji Alhassan was emphatic about the grassroots commitment to work tirelessly to help the NPP party continue to retain power come 2024.



Amma Frimpoma is noted for her consistent philanthropic work. Last year, Ms Frimpomaa visited the Muslim community at Odumase and presented a donation to appreciate the peaceful cohabitation of Christians and Muslims in the community.