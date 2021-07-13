Amidu ‘rates’ OSP’s performance since he left

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The premiere Special Prosecutor of Ghana has passed remarks about the performance of the Office of Special Prosecutor since he resigned last November.



Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu became the first occupant of the anti-graft body in 2018 when he was sworn in by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



But he resigned his position a few days after the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday, November 12, 2020 and has since rained scathing attacks on his appointor.



He called the president “the mother serpent of corruption” in one of his write-ups after he resigned.



On Monday, July 12, Mr. Amidu wrote to draw the public’s attention on the expiry of the tenure of the governing board of the Office of Special Prosecutor, indicating that the President had appointed his crony as representative of the Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organizations.



He insinuated that the past eight months has seen the Office become an “adjunct” of the Presidency.



“Now that the three-year tenure of the Governing Board of the Office has expired, these facts need to be known so that patriotic Ghanaians will be alert and support the Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organizations to ensure that this time round their chosen representative is sworn-in by the President when the new Board comes to be inaugurated.



“The Office of the Special Prosecutor needs to be operationalized and established as a specialized independent anti-corruption agency and not an adjunct of the Presidency as it has been for the past eight months.”



Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng has since been nominated to replace Mr. Amidu though Deputy Special Prosecutor Cynthia Lamptey is acting in an interim capacity.