Amidst the storm, clueless Akufo-Addo has no plan to save Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has expressed worry over Ghana’s current economic mess.



He is worried that even though the country is going through trying and hard times, there is no plan in place to take citizens out of the mess.



Ofosu Kwakye is of the view that in all that is happening, there has been a lot of cowardice and cluelessness displayed by the people who have been placed in positions of trust.



The former Deputy Minister made this known in a tweet shared with his followers.



He said “The biggest problem with the economic catastrophe we are going through in Ghana is that there has been no leadership and no plan has been offered to get us out of the mess. There has been a lot of cowardice and cluelessness. The President doesn’t relish the prospect of SoNA”.



The people of Ghana are currently going through economic hardship.



There have been complaints of the rise in the cost of living amidst the rise in fuel prices which affects prices of general goods and services and the failing currency.



The Government has given a stronger indication that it’s up to the game in reviving the economy and resetting to its old self.



