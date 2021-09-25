America confident in Akufo-Addo govt, environment created – US Vice President

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

US Vice President Kamala Harris has backed the Akufo-Addo-led government, describing it as one “which allows for some confidence in the respect and upholding of the rule of law and human rights.”



Speaking at the White House on Thursday, September 23, 2021, during a bilateral meeting with President Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris intimated that American companies were on the rise and thriving in the country.



She began by indicating their meeting as, “a reaffirmation of the strength of the relationship between the United States and Ghana” which began in 1957.



“American companies continue to ramp up in Ghana, understanding the significance of the work that they do there to America’s economy, much less to the partnership between Ghana and the United States.”



“And they do this also because we are confident in the Government of Ghana and the environment, Mr. President, that you have created, which allows for some confidence in the respect and upholding of the rule of law and human rights. And so, with all of that, we look forward to continue to work together.”



The US Vice President’s comments come nearly a month after envoy to Ghana, Ambassador Sullivan encouraged American companies to invest in the country.



Addressing the introductory session of the U.S.-Ghana Business Forum, the Ambassador Sullivan told participating American companies, “For those who might be new to the Ghanaian market, I say to you: don’t let this opportunity pass.”



“From perfume to pizza, from tweets to flights, U.S. companies are finding what they seek in Ghana: a growing economy, political stability, security, and the enormous promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” she reiterated.



