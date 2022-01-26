Ameri Power Plant: History has vindicated John Mahama - Armah Buah

Politics of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

A former Minister for Energy and Petroleum, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, says history has vindicated the John Dramani Mahama administration over the Ameri power deal which was greeted with a lot of public outcry within the NPP and media backlash.



According to the lawmaker for Ellembelle Constituency, the decision by the Mahama administration to purchase the 230 Megawatt (MW) Ameri plant valued at $510 million was subject to a condition that it will be transferred to the state after a period of five years.



In the words of former President John Dramani Mahama after the loss of the 2016 elections which sounded prophetic, he said, "History is always the right judge".



Mr. Kofi Buah noted that "indeed history has vindicated the Mahama administration for the wise decision to purchase the 230 MW Ameri Plant at the cost of 510 million USD on condition that after five years it will be transferred to the state".



"Lest we forget the attempt to scandalize this agreement as dubious and the later attempt by this same NPP government in an amendment that was to have saddled the people of Ghana with a 1.3 billion USD new debt after we had only less than 2 years plus 200 million USD to own the plan as a country", he recalled.



The MP for Ellembelle said, "this attempted broad daylight “thievery” was averted because of the vigilance of the NDC minority in Parliament".



"In the end, the NPP government withdrew the Ameri deal from Parliament in an embarrassing scandal, the Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko was made to resign and President Nana Addo was shielded with the excuse that he was misled", he added.



Kofi Buah said today the same Akufo-Addo government is celebrating the transfer of ownership of the same Ameri plant to the State.



"Let the people of Ghana know why we own the Ameri plant today and who the real hero is. History indeed will always be the right judge", he concluded in a statement issued to respond to the relocation of Ameri Power Plant from Aboadze in the Western Region to Kumasi and the full ownership of the Ameri Power Plant.