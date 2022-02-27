Amerado speaks on how he got Kuami Eugene on his new single ‘Metua’

Music of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Amerado's new joint with Kuami Eugene titled ‘Metua’ is already getting a lot of airplay even though it has been out there for less than a week.



In a chat with Zionfelix on the ‘Uncut’ show, Amerado has given an insight as to how he got that masterpiece with Kuami Eugene cooked in the studio.



According to him, the plan to collaborate on this song was actually engineered by award-winning DJ and radio presenter, DJ Slim of Radio One in Kumasi.



Amerado revealed that DJ Slim spoke to Kuami Eugene’s team and before he could say jack, Kuami Eugene was ready to record with him even though they have a song already which is yet to be released.



He mentioned that the Lynx Entertainment signee was the one who prepared the concept of the song but when it was the day for them to record the song, he sadly had to travel to Sunyani for a show.



However, this did not stop Eugene from recording his part. Amerado added that he had to record three different rap verses before settling on the one he used in the song because the song was too nice.