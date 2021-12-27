Ambulance deal: Go after the real dealmakers – Bright Simons to AG

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Vice President of IMANI Bright Simons has asked the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame to chase the “real dealmakers” involved in the botched ambulance procurement project.



According to him, the move to prosecute former Deputy Minister for Finance, Ato Forson over the botched ambulance procurement project “is like prosecuting the MD of SIC for insuring a car later found to have been used in a robbery.”



The state has charged the MP for willfully causing financial loss to the state in excess of two million dollars by authorizing the issuance of letters of credit for the purchase of the ambulances which have been described by the government as not fit for purpose.



But, Mr. Simons in a twitter post said the Attorney General should rather “Go after the real dealmakers.”



“The decision to prosecute the fmr Dep Finance Minister for signing documents to issue letters of credit for the botched ambulance procurement project is like prosecuting the MD of SIC for insuring a car later found to have been used in a robbery. Go after the real dealmakers,” he wrote.



However, the former Deputy Finance Minister, Casiel Ato Forson, has rubbished charges of causing financial loss levelled against him by the state in the purchase of some ambulances under the Mahama administration.



Addressing the press, Ato Forson, described the charges as frivolous and politically motivated.



Mr. Forson further disclosed there was a legal opinion from the Attorney General’s department giving a green light for the purchase before letters of credit were issued.



He concluded that the charges have been leveled against him to silence him due to his crusade against the E-Levy.



