Ambulance Service attends to 1,642 emergencies in Bono Region

Health News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Bono Regional Office of the National Ambulance Service attended to 1,642 emergencies from January to November, this year, in its efforts to save lives, says the Regional Manager, Mr Alfred K. Amoah, Principal Advance Emergency Medical Technician.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, Mr Amoah said 174 of the cases comprise persons aged one year to 14 years; 729 of the cases were between 15 and 44 years, 234 were 45 to 59 years, while 284 were persons 60 and above.



“We recorded 170 paediatric cases, and attended to 15 accidents,” Mr Amoah said, explaining that the Service also attended to 1,074 referrals, comprising 330 accidents, 177 pregnancies and 25 severe COVID-19 cases, while nine of the patients died on arrival at the health facilities.



The Service attended to 1,336 cases in 2020, he said, adding that the arrival of the new ambulances in the region had enhanced their work.



“Before the new ambulances, our annual case records stood between 400 and 500 cases in a year and we commend the government for the One Constituency One Ambulance project”, Mr Amoah said.



He said the region had 13 ambulances - one in each constituency, out of which two are currently faulty.



The region required additional ambulances due to rapid population growth, he said, and appealed to corporate organisations and wealthy individuals to augment government’s efforts.