Ambrose Dery clashes with MP over compensation to Ejura victims

General News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery has clashed with the MP for Ejura Sekyeredumase, Bawa Braimah over delayed compensations for injured victims during the burial of activist, Kaaka.



Families of the two deceased have been paid compensation. The injured are however yet to receive a penny.



Engaging the media after answering questions from the MP for the area about the development, Ambrose Dery disclosed that the health experts are done with assessment of the degree of injuries and compensations will soon be paid.



He also asked the MP to engage the families on any further expenditure on the injuries.



This, however, did not go down well with the MP resulting in the Minister explaining his directive to the MP.



“At the last check, the Attorney General said we’ve got the report but we want to know if there is any extra expense that these victims had to make. Because that has nothing to do with their medical condition and that is what we are now waiting for.



“I asked my colleague why he filed the questions and he said he filed it before the compensation was paid. He is Member of Defense and Interior Committee nowhere had he made that comment of the compensation has been inadequate. In any case he wasn’t around when the question was asked and when I gave the answer in the plenary,” the Minister for Interior explained.



He continued “The point is that I always say that money can never pay for the loss of a person’s life. That is not the most important thing.”



The Minister further stated that the MP cannot ask the Ministry to forgo anything except he has the instruction from the victim and their families.



“Immediately that is done we will pay compensations, we cannot do what is a hundred percent to compensate for loss of capacity and the rest, so that is what we are doing now,” he added.



