Ambassador Nancy Sam, others honoured at 2021 WIEA

Friday, 19 November 2021

Ambassador Nancy Sam, President of Women in Tourism Ghana, has been honoured at the 2021 Women In Entrepreneurship Awards (WIEA), organized by Women In Entrepreneurship Ghana (WIEG).



The event, which took place at the Accra Tourism Information Centre, sought to showcase women-owned enterprises and celebrate women entrepreneurs from conceivable industries, and in the process shine a national light on their hard work and efforts to improve lives in Ghana amidst the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Other honorees were Veteran Ghanaian Journalist Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Stacy Amoateng, Tagoe Sisters, Esther Addo of Estaron Balloons, and Her Excellency Ambassador Erieka Bennet, who is the Ambassador and Head of Mission of the (AU) African Diaspora Forum.



The Diasporan Embassy in Ghana is the only one in the world.



Ambassador Nancy Sam was honoured for impacting positively on the travel and tourism sectors across the West African sub-region, and also serving as an advocate for women entrepreneurship in Ghana and the rest of the African countries.



Ambassador Nancy Sam is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stapel Travel and Tours, Ghana. She is currently the Vice President of ECOWAS Tourism Private Sector Confederation.



In her acceptance speech, Ambassador Sam expressed gratitude to the event organizers for the honour and as well commended them for their commitment towards facilitating youth entrepreneurship in the country.



She advised women to further their education and be serious about their businesses, and therefore pledged to offer her support to women who would want to be empowered.



Miss Sylvia Tweneboah –Koduah, President of WIEG and CEO of WIEA also underscored the need for young women to be offered training, assistance and mentoring, in how to establish and expand their businesses.



She encouraged women to strive for excellence, saying “let me use this platform to encourage young female entrepreneurs and push everyone here to start something now, because it has become extremely important at this point”.