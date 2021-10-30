Ambassador Alima Mahama visits Ghana community's Catholic Church in Virginia

Diasporian News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: George Kwasi Bright, Contributor

On Sunday October 24, Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency AlimaMahama worshiped with the Ghana Community Catholic Church in Alexandria, Virginia.



As part of her commitment to community engagement, she used that as an opportunity to introduce herself to the Ghanaian community as the new representative of the Government of Ghana. Ambassador AlimaMahama (Hajia) expressed her appreciation to the various organized groups who have paid courtesy calls on her to welcome her to the office.



She implored the congregation during her address to be law-abiding citizens of the United States and also encouraged Ghanaians to register with the embassy in order to be documented as Ghanaians.



She spoke about the efforts being made to continuously improve consular services at the embassy. She proudly mentioned that the turnaround time for visa and passport acquisition which had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic has tremendously improved. She however stated that consular services are currently online.



She assured the congregation that clear lines of communication have been opened between the embassy and the Ghanaian Community as such they should make it a point to patronize events at the Ghana Embassy when invited.



Her Excellency AlimaMahama (Hajia) furthermore spoke about investment opportunities available in Ghana and called on all Ghanaians in the United States as well as business partners to explore such opportunities by bringing investors to Ghana.



She was accompanied on the visit by Mrs. NinetteDanquah Ivo the minister- counselor for Diaspora affairs and Mrs. Cynthia Djokoto the minister- counselor in charge of trade.



Rev. Anthony Appiah the resident minister offered prayers for the Ambassador and her staff and asked his congregation to support her endeavors to enable her make an impact on her duty tour.



Mr. Julius Caesar, the Church President introduced the leadership of the Church to the Ambassador and expressed his appreciation to her for her visit.

Ambassador AlimaMahama the first female Ambassador of Ghana to the United States has made a firm commitment to engage all Ghanaians regardless of political and religious affiliation or social class. She has offered to be a mother to all.