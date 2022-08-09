Amazing how government 'still finds time to fight Nkrumah's legacy' - Barker-Vormawor

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, has reacted to a recent incident that has triggered talk about the government's continued campaign against the first President of the country, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



At the recent Founder's Day celebration where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo feted senior citizens, an event backdrop with the 'Big Six' generated social media chatter after it 'failed' to capture the image of Nkrumah.



Most people who called the government out on social media pointed out that it was the latest leg of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, government's manoeuvrings aimed at watering down 'giant-size' Nkrumah's role in the Independence struggle.



Weighing in on the conversation, Barker-Vormawor, who has adopted Nkrumah's Osagyefo title said it amazed him how the government remained resolute in fighting Nkrumah's legacy amid an economic crisis - one he says is the greatest in the Fourth Republic.



"The fact that in the greatest economic crisis in the history of the 4th Republic, this Government still finds the time to fight Nkrumah’s legacy amazes.



"That they will withdraw the 2 cedi note bearing Nkrumah’s face from circulation. The fact that they found time to print a poster of the “Big Six” which makes sure that the small 5 appear but the Big One is cut in half amazes me.



Talk of inferiority complex! Never forget that the small 5 thought that the Big one was crazy. He won independence for us. They didn’t. Neho!" his post on Facebook read.



Aside from the recent incident and the removal of a commemorative GHC2 currency note dedicated to Nkrumah, the reversal of Nkrumah's birthday as a holiday in the place of the Founders' Day also generated a backlash in 2017.







