Amasaman police foils burglary at Melcom, arrest one

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The police at Amasaman have foiled an attempted robbery



• The attempt was on the Melcom shop at Amasaman



• One suspect has been arrested and is on admission after he sustained injuries



An attempt by some criminals to ransack the Amasaman Melcom shop this dawn was prevented by the Amasaman Police.



According to a statement from the police, made available to GhanaWeb, one suspect identified as Richard Essilfie, 22, has since been arrested after he and three other accomplices broke into the shop.



The statement said that "In the early hours of 29/06/2021 at about 2:43 am, police received a distress call to the effect that thieves have broken into Amasaman Melcom.



"The patrol team within the jurisdiction responded swiftly and arrested suspect Richard Esifiri aged 22, who attended to escape by jumping from the first floor of the shopping mall to the ground."



It added that the suspect sustained injuries and was sent to the hospital, where he is currently on admission.



"He sustained injuries on his left hand and right leg. He was arrested and sent to the hospital for treatment and currently on admission. His three other accomplices escaped arrest and efforts are underway to get them arrested," it said.