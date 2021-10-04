Amansie South endorses DCE nominee for second term

Regional News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: GNA

Members of the Amansie South District Assembly in the Ashanti Region, have endorsed the President’s Nominee, Mr. Clement Opoku Gyamfi to serve as the District Chief Executive for a second term.



Mr. Opoku Gyamfi polled 33 out of the 37 total votes cast, representing 89. 2 percent, to seal his victory in an exercise supervised by the District Electoral Commission (EC).



Mr. Gyamfi speaking after the elections thanked President Akufo-Addo for believing in him and pledged his commitment to work with all relevant stakeholders to help speed up the development in the area.



He expressed gratitude to the Assembly Members for endorsing him and called for unity among all to help develop the District.



He assured that he would give out his best to ensure that the District received basic infrastructural amenities which were badly needed to improve the living conditions of the people.



He called on the Assembly Members and all other stakeholders to firmly support him to work towards the growth of the district.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manso Adubia Constituency, Mr. Yaw Frimpong Addo, expressed excitement about the peaceful electoral process and promised to work closely with the DCE to develop the constituency.



Mr. Addo who is also the Deputy Minister of Agriculture urged the Assembly Members to unite and work together with the DCE to help bring the needed development in the area.