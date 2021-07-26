Amansie Professionals back Mr Kingsley Opoku Agyemang for Asante Bekwai MCE position

Politics of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: Amansie Professional Group

The Amansie Professionals Group has issued a press statement signed by their 2nd Vice President, Ing. Kofi Baffour, calling on the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, and the NPP party to appoint Mr. Kingsley Opoku Agyemang a.k.a Katakyie as the Asante Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive.



According to the group, Mr. Opoku Agyemang is a unifier who is known to the masses and accords respect from the youth, various religious and political groups.



The group says they have known him to be humble and someone who is welcomed by the various traditional leaders in the Bekwai Municipality.



According to the group, the MMDCE position is seen as both an operational and strategic management position that drives the demand and supply needs of people they serve using the President's directives as a guideline to bring peace, stability, and development to their various communities.



The group states that Mr. Kingsley Opoku Agyemang is educated, innovative, a problem solver, and someone who has worked his way out from the grass root to his current level and that is the kind of person they need as a municipal chief executive to help Bekwai develop rapidly and peacefully.



The group states emphatically that they know Mr. Kingsley Opoku Agyemang as the Assemblymember for the Dadease Electoral Area in the Bekwai Municipality and currently the central regional coordinator for the free senior high school program but they think its time for the President and the ruling party to appoint him for him to use his expertise, experience and hard work to be home and develop the lagging behind Bekwai Municipality as compared to other municipalities.