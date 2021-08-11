Amansie Central NASPA discover a seed to revive degraded lands

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Amansie Central District Assembly of the National Association of Service Personnel Administrators (NASPA) has discovered a seed that can revive lands that have been degraded by sand miners and (illegal miners) galamseyers within three (3) months.



The seed identified as Mokona was discovered after research by NASPA executives in the Amansie Central District to help bring back nutrients into the lands which galamseyers and sand miners have destroyed.



Amansie Central District has been classified as one of the mining districts in the country.



Over the years, farmers in the district have complained about food production reduction due to farmlands that galamseyers and sand miners have destroyed.



The Mokana seeds have been planted on a 5-acre land that lost its nutrients after a machine weeded the land at Esreso, a farming community in the district.



The Acting District Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Abdulai Abdul-Razak, speaking in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo explained that “the land was given to the district NASPA members by the Amansie Central District Assembly to help them take part in the Planting for Food and Jobs policy introduced by President Akuffo-Addo’s government”



According to Abdulai Abdul-Razak, “the land lost its nutrients after the machine weeded it for the parking of arrested excavators which the illegal miners were using to engage in illegal mining”.



The President of NASPA in the Amansie Central District, Mettle Rahim, stated that planting the Mokona seeds on the land became the only option after NASPA members researched how a land that has lost its nutrients can be restored.



Meanwhile, the DCE for Amansie Central District Hon Kwame Asamoah Boateng has pledged the assembly support to the NASPA members as education the assembly will organize education for farmers, chiefs and small scale miners in the district.