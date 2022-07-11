Ama Sey was treated unfairly, she must come back - Kate Gyamfua

General News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kate Gyamfua, an aspirant for National Women's Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, has made an appeal for the return of Mrs. Mercy Adu Gyamfi, popularly called Ama Sey, who lost her Parliamentary seat to Ernest Yaw Kumi during the party's primaries.



Ama Sey was the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akwatia constituency but her position was taken away despite calls for the New Patriotic Party to retain her by allowing her to run unopposed.



She is said to have been unjustly treated by the party as the contest between her and Mr. Ernest Kumi was strategically made to oust her and hand over the MP slot to Mr. Kumi who also lost the seat to Henry Yiadom Boakye of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2020 parliamentary elections.



It was widely believed that Ama Sey would have defeated the NDC candidate but the NPP did nothing to help her.



She was said not to be fluent in the English Language, so the party didn't see her worthy to go unopposed.



Discussing the Ama Sey matter in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Kate Gyamfua expressed her resentments over how the party handled the former MP.



To her, the party should have given Ama Sey their unflinching support because she was the right candidate for the constituency and also believed she stood a good chance of winning the Akwatia seat.



"The party should have protected her . . . some women were protected and allowed some of them to go unopposed. Why didn't the party let her go unopposed?", she said.



She further debunked claims that she was against the candidature of Ama Sey, disclosing she did everything within her strength to make the party permit the latter to run unopposed but apparently her efforts were rendered futile.



However, Kate Gyamfua still believes in the potential of Ama Sey, so is pleading with her to contest again when the party opens nomination for its parliamentary primaries.



"I told her yesterday that if she wants to run again, I will hold her hands up to contest. I don't have anything against her," she added.