Ama Serwaa’s Yamicare donates to Ghanaian mothers and children in need

Regional News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: Osarfo Anthony

Ghanaian-American philanthropist Ama Serwaa's Yamicare Foundation has donated numerous items worth thousands of cedis to the Ngleshi Hospital in Kasoa.



Founder and CEO of Yamicare, Madam Serwaa, who is a certified health practitioner, shared her fulfilling moments, stating, "Yamicare's mission is to bring back the system where mothers were given food items when they went to antenatal care back in the days. Except this time with additions like baby clothes and other important items."



The items which included detergents, detrol, wipes, shoes, blankets, baby clothes, hats, bibs, women clothing and bras for the mothers, among others were presented to the hospital as part of the foundation's monthly plan of catering for mothers in need and less privileged children in Ghana.



Asked what makes her charity works different from the others, she said “Yamicare is about the basics. It's about one home helping and being there for another. Most importantly, it's about caring for mothers and their children.”



The organization's objective is to provide all essentials not just clothing and the likes but to eventually add food and other basics to the distributions. With the fundamental needs provided for, the hope is that mothers will be able to put their efforts towards planning and aiding their children's future.



“As Yamicare strives to continue this initiative, our hope is to see this help our younger generation receive a brighter future and the love and support of a worry-free mother” she added.



Mr. Ndede Boye (Hari Venu) who's the Country Director of Yamicare, disclosed that the foundation has made several donations within the month of August. Noting, "This is not the only donation. We did one in Kumasi and Medie (Accra). After this, we will be going to Brong Ahafo to do another one there, too. The dream is to go beyond Ghana."



Ending, Madam Serwaa thanked the media for their support and coverage, management of the various charity homes, and most importantly Ndede Boye for managing and coordinating affairs of the foundation with diligence while she’s away (in America).



The core vision of Yamicare is to establish 500+ hospitals as an access point throughout Ghana and other African countries where mothers can have easy access to health-related resources.



