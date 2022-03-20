Ama Dokua will not vote for E-Levy if ‘machinations’ against her continue – Constituency Officer

General News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Constituency Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party in th Akuapem North Constituency, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, has stated that MP for the Constituency, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei will vote against the E-Levy if “machinations” against her continue.



The Akuapem North was reportedly one of the MPs who were outside the country and had to be flown back to Ghana to support the passage of the government’s 2022 budget despite giving birth fresh.



In a press conference, the Akuapem North Constituency youth leader convened at Akropong in the Eastern Region alongside some youth clad in red to show support for the MP, he said the group called on the MP to leave Parliament and come back to the constituency.



“We voted for Ama because she is doing well for the NPP in Akuapem North. If the party have brought national security and military to mafia her in the process we who voted for her are asking her to leave Accra and come and stay here with us in the constituency.



"The E-Levy she won’t support it. She should come and stay here with us we like her like that, yes we like her here. If they don’t want her we too are telling her not to support e-levy,” Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie told the Press.



According to them, recent events in the just-ended NPP polling station elections shows President Akufo-Addo doesn’t appreciate her sacrifices for the party.



The Youth Organizer was aggrieved after an earlier decision by the Constituency to disqualify some 480 polling station executives from contesting in the polls was overturned by a committee.



The Constituency Chairman sought to disqualify some 480 who were serving polling station executives out of 670 because they allegedly campaigned for an independent parliamentary candidate in the 2020 polls.



However, the NPP’s Appellate committee chaired by John Boadu with support from the Director of Research and Elections and the Constitutional and Legal Committee Member Garry Nimako Marfo ooverturned the decision at the constituency level, cleared all the over 480 affected polling station executives and granted them the opportunity to participate in the process.



The committee argued that claims that these executives campaigned for an independent candidate in the 2020 polls was not backed by evidence for which reason they should be disqualified.



TWI NEWS