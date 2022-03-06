Ama Dokua justifies why she left her less than one-week-old baby to vote for E-Levy

General News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I wasn’t airlifted to Ghana for E-Levy consideration



We cannot allow certain things about us to affect our contribution, Ama Dokua



Parliament yet to consider E-Levy



Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has justified why she left her day-year-old baby abroad to vote for the E-Levy consideration in Parliament.



According to her, there is a need to make herself available to ensure the government’s major decision is considered no matter where she was.



“I left my week-old child to support a national assignment, to be part of this government and for the government to be making these major strides and the government to be taking certain important decisions. In every situation that I am in, once I’m alive, I’m hale and I am hearty, I think if my presence is needed to take such a major decision for the government, no matter where I am, I should be able to make myself available,” she told Joy News in an interview.



She added that there is the need for women to be included in every stage of decision making as women are not well represented in the country.



“If as women, we are pushing for inclusion at every stage of decision making, we keep making the argument that District Assembly level, at the Parliamentary level, at every level 52% of the women in Ghana are not well represented. We have to prove ourselves, we have to justify the inclusion that we seek. We cannot allow certain things about us to affect our contribution when we are included,” she said.



TWI NEWS



She also dismissed claims she was airlifted to the country by government during the 2022 budget consideration in Parliament.



In November last year, there were reports that some Members of Parliament from the Majority were airlifted to Ghana to partake in the consideration of the 2022 budget and economic policy.



MPs including Kennedy Agyapong, Adwao Safo, Henry Quartey and AMA Dokua-Asiamah were among those who were allegedly airlifted.



Even though some of them are yet to confirm or deny these allegations, Ama Dokua Asiamah has denied being airlifted to the country.



She revealed she returned to the country to partake in the budget consideration by herself.



Meanwhile, Parliament is yet to communicate the new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, the Deputy Speaker said, "The house would be accordingly informed about a new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill."



