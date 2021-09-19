Ama Benyiwa Doe is dead

General News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Ghanaian politician and one of the founding members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ama Benyiwa Doe, has been confirmed dead.



She reportedly died this morning, September 19, 2021, at Tema. This was confirmed by a source within the NDC camp.



Ama Benyiwa Doe, who was christened Comfort Saah, comes from Gomoa West in the Central Region of Ghana and was born in 1950.



She contested in the 1992 December elections on the ticket of the NDC and was elected into Parliament as a member for the Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region.



She served in Parliament from 1992 until 2004 when she was defeated by New Patriotic Party’s Joe Kingley Hackman.



The outspoken Ghanaian politician continued to work for the NDC as the National Women’s Organizer until she became the Central Regional Minister in 2009 to 2014 after she was nominated by the late president John Evan Atta Mills.



Although she strongly shared her opinions on key issues concerning the country, Ama Benyiwa Doe went into hibernation following the demise of the Late president Evans Atta Mills.



She was largely known for being an outspoken woman and a social justice advocate.