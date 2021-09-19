Ama Benyiwa-Doe is an embodiment of limitless courage – Mahama

General News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid a tribute to the late Ama Benyiwaa Doe who passed away on Sunday, 19 September 2021, at Tema.



John Mahama described the former Central Regional Minister as not only a politician but a gender activist adding that she was an embodiment of limitless courage.



In a Facebook post, John Dramani Mahama wrote, "I have received with deep sadness, news of the demise of one of the most inspirational icons to have served our party, the NDC, and this great nation".



"She was not only a politician but also a gender activist and champion of women's rights", he added.



"Ama Benyiwa Doe was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment and passion for service. May her soul rest in eternal glory", Mr Mahama said.



The former Central Regional Minister passed away on Sunday, 19 September 2021 at Tema.



She was 73 years old.



She first became an MP for Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region after the 1992 elections.



She served in Parliament from 1992 until 2004 when she was defeated by the New Patriotic Party's Joe Kingley Hackman.



The outspoken Ghanaian politician continued to work for the NDC as the National Women’s organizer to becoming the Central Regional Minister from 2009 to 2014 after she was nominated by the late president Evan Atta-Mills.



Even though is shared her opinion on some happenings in the country, she was behind the scene after the demise of the late President John Evans Atta Mills due to old age.



Read John Mahama's post below:





