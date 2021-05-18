Always complain bitterly before you give money to your wife and children – Ken Agyapong advises

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP) Kennedy Agyapong has advised men to complain bitterly before they give cash to their wives and children.



According to him, the perception of “Dada Ba” which means son/daughter of a rich man is never in his dictionary because he has worked hard t earn what he has today.



To him, if you don’t complain before giving money out to your children and wife, they will never learn to fight for theirs.



The Assin Central Lawmaker said he does not pamper his children but rather takes them through drills because they will take over from him and he does not want them to be bad Managers when he is away.



He spoke on how he sacked his son thrice and that has made him a better manager.