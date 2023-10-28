Alpha Hour copied from Catholic Church’s Holy Hour – Catholic Bishop alleges

General News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, Most Rev. Anthony Narh Asare has lamented how many members of the Catholic Church have abandoned practices of the church and have resorted to partaking in similar practices copied by other churches from the Catholic church.



Most Rev Asare while calling out some of the pastors for imitating the practices and traditions of the Catholic Church and passing them as theirs strongly criticised members of his church for being a part of the imitated practices and traditions of other churches.



He cited the popular Christian midnight prayer programme, Alpha Hour hosted by Pastor Elvis Agyemang, as a clear example of how pastors have copied from the Catholic Church. For him, Alpha Hour is a variation of the Catholic Church’s Holy Hour, which is being passed off as something new when indeed, it is a longstanding practice of the Catholic church.



Most Rev. Asare made the pronouncements in his speech to Catholic graduates of Junior High Schools (JHSs) and Senior High Schools (SHS) at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Legon last week.