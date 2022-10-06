Almost everything is amiss, we couldn't even protect our gold and other resources - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has expressed frustrations over the state of Ghana's economy and the attitude of the citizens.



Discussing national issues bordering on illegal mining (galamsey) and terrorism among others, Mr. Pratt was extremely worried about the future of the country.



He condemned practices where people build houses at unauthorized sites such as waterways and places earmarked for road networks and so forth.



He made reference to current conflict on lands at Weija Gbawe where a dam has been constructed to control the flow of the river in the area but the place has been encroached by settlers who have erected buildings there and now risk their houses being demolished.



He also raised concerns over other places which are designated to be flight zones, hence no building nor project should be constructed there but all warnings have been ignored and today these zones have turned into a real estate dwelling for the rich in society.



Mr. Pratt also complained about the indiscriminate use of sirens by drivers which, he stressed, should be a grave matter of concern to the State authorities because it could create an opportunity for insurgents to enter the country.



In Kwesi Pratt's estimation of the country, almost everything is amiss in Ghana.



"What one thing is going well in Ghana?", he asked and challenged "somebody should just tell me one specific thing that's going on well".



With all these and many issues broached by the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Tuesday morning, Mr. Pratt concluded that if nothing is done to stop these practices, a time may come that every Ghanaian would opt to run from the country.



"We couldn't protect our gold. We didn't get any benefits from it and it's also destroyed our lands. We have also built houses in the waterways. We are also cutting down our cocoa trees. We are also being threatened by Boko Haram. What is left again? Somebody should tell me. What is left is for us to run from here?", he questioned.