Allow yourselves to be mentored to gain experience – Hackman Owusu-Agyemang urges youth

Former Minister of Water, Works, and Housing, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang is urging the younger generation to allow themselves to be mentored by the older generation in order to garner the right experience for success.



Speaking at the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the former parliamentarian applauded the organizers saying, “I believe that this initiative will tend to sort of push people to appreciate the essence of good corporate governance. And my understanding of this particular organization is that they are helping people to understand Corporate Governance. It should be encouraged. I think, basically, this nation has got a huge fantastic future that whether we are successful or not depends upon all of us.”



Speaking to Starrfm.com.gh on the sidelines of the programme, the consummate businessman said “the younger generation should then also link up with the older generation and a bit of mentoring here and there, they will understand. It’s not a clear-cut solution but it’s a combination of what I’ve learned and experienced. Experience it’s something you can never buy. You can never buy experience. When you have the experience and learn at the feet of the so-called masters, you begin to understand why the whole situation is so.



“And so, I believe that what the young people are putting together themselves and these young people eventually begin to yield results for the nation and that we shall have a crop of entrepreneurs dedicated and committed, and monitored on how to run businesses, and make sure they make a profit”.



The former minister together with Alfred Obeng- Boateng, member of parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai with other corporate dignitaries were on Friday, August 27, inducted into the 4th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame organized



The Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame is organized by The Business Executive Limited, consisting of 18 member inductees who are well-experienced members of the Ghanaian corporate community serving as role models.



According to organizers, the Hall of Famers will ultimately formulate a binding constitution for the group.



“The novel concept of Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame is an assembly of selected current and former Chairpersons of Boards of Directors and Top CEOs in Ghana’s private and public business sectors who are, actively in management positions, retired or are nearing retirement, and whose accomplishments deserve to be recognized and celebrated for the future generations to honour and emulate them.”



The Business Executive Limited (TBE), in collaboration with some partners such as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), founded Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame as a forum for members to contribute collectively to the growth of corporate Ghana by sharing their knowledge, skills, and experience with fledged and budding CEOs.



The inductees include Mr. Kwaku Bediako (Group Chairman, GH Group Ghana Limited), Adam Imoru Ayarna (Chairman, Cadesmee International CO. LTD), Mr. Reuben Tetteh (Managing Director, Shotto Logistics LTD), Hon Hackman Owusu-Agyeman(Board Chairman, Ghana Cocoa Board), Dr. Williams S.K, Anarfi (CEO, Wask Group of Companies), Dhananjay Tripathi (Group CEO, Pharmanova Group of companies, Gopal Vasu (Managing Director, M & G Pharmaceuticals LTD, Mr. Godwin Fafalin Setsoafia-Tukpeyi (CEO, Apex Health Insurance Limited, Baroness Lynda Abrokwa (CEO Lynbrok Company Limited) Mrs. Joan Quaye- Mensah (CEO, Sixjays Homes) Mr. Nouhad J. Kalmoni (Executive Director, Silver Star AutoLimited, Mr. Richard K Atikpo (CEO, Lemla Group).



Mr. Isaac Osei ( Board Chairman, Intravenous Infusions PLC), Prof. Cosmas Cobbold ( Board Chairman, Jomoro Rural Bank Limited) Mr. Jalal Kalmoni ( Group Chairman, Japan Motors Trading Company), Mr. Daniel Adu Appea ( Board Chairman, Anum Rural Bank ) Parshotam Aidasani (Chairman, Jay Kay Industries & Investments LTD) and Hon Alfred Obeng-Boateng (CEO, Approaches Ghana LTD)



The purpose of the Corporate Hall of Fame is to recognize and celebrate the professional accomplishments of the above-mentioned Chairpersons and top-level CEOs and to provide a forum development of corporate Ghana by providing their knowledge, skills, the expertise of the corporate sector and public policymakers/implementers.



The contributions of the members of the Hall of Fame will be through collective formal suggestions, recommendations, perspectives, and insights into good corporate governance, corporate strategy, legal compliance, financing structures. etc These will be presented to business and professional associations in Ghana and the Government of Ghana for study. analysis. improvement and incorporation into public policy for subsequent implementation.



Induction



Periodically, a select group of successful personalities with long-time experience in business and industry is inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame. The Executive Directors, Board of Directors, and the Evaluation Committee of TBE selected the persons who become members of the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame based on the assessment of their personal performances and corporate appeal over the years.



The induction ceremony is attended by a few specially selected invitees comprising high profile officials Ministers Of State, Chief Executives of State business facilitation/regulatory agencies, ambassadors, and a few top-tier media CEOs or editors.



The Maiden batch of nine veteran corporate titans was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Villa Monticello hotel in Accra on 22nd February 2020. The second batch of 16 top Chairpersons and CEOs were inducted at Marriott Hotel in Accra on 30th October 2020 and the current inductees were inducted at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on August 27, 2021.