Allow us to be having our fire festival - Damongo Kuntunkure clan

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

An elder of the Kuntunkure Clan of Damongo, Alhaji Abass Dangba, has called on the West Gonja Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) to take a second look at the banning of the fire festival in Damongo.



He said measures could have been put in place for the festival to be celebrated since it is a taboo to keep ignoring the festival.



Alhaji Abass Dangba added that at no time have Christians been banned from Christmas celebration and that Muslims can’t also be banned from Eid celebration and therefore sees it as an insult to continuously stop the traditional authorities from celebrating the fire festival.



The West Gonja MUSEC banned the celebration of this year’s fire festival in Damongo and its environs.



The West Gonja MUSEC attributed the ban to the feuding factions in the Damongo chieftaincy dispute.



The West Gonja MUSEC said it found it necessary to ban the celebration of the festival in the entire area since the signals picked by the committee portend chaos.