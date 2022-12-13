Allow delegates to choose their own leaders – Yaw Boateng Gyan to NDC Execs

Politics of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaw Boateng Gyan, a former national organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the NDC's leadership to refrain from supporting candidates in elections.



He claims that supporting one's favourite candidate has done more damage to the party than good and for that matter electorates should choose whom they want as their leader, and not personal ties to candidates should determine the outcome of elections.



"I will not allow them to seal my mouth, I will say what I feel will help the party… the elders should stop being behind and rooting for some candidates… we won't allow anyone to take the party as their bonafide property,” he said in Twi.



Speaking on Okay FM's ‘Ade Akye Abia' show on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the astute NDC member stated that the election's credibility has been compromised if the national executives are endorsing the many candidates running in the various contests; especially the recent NDC national conference held at the University of Cape Coast. He advised the national executives to publicly refute the fact that they all had no involvement in the election.



“All the elders, from former President to former National Executives, they should all come out and defuse the notion that they support a particular candidate… Hanna Bissiw (Women's Organiser) even tells me what is happening, the hatred is too much, how?" he added.



AM/IA