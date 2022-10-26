Allow Ofori-Atta to seal IMF deal – Akufo-Addo reportedly tells 'breakaway' NPP MPs

General News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pleaded with the ruling party lawmakers demanding the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister to allow him to conclude negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before he leaves office.



According to him, dismissing the minister will disrupt the programme which will restore confidence in the economy.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this known at a meeting with the aggrieved MPs at the Jubilee House, on Tuesday, October 25.



The aggrieved MPs, according to some media reportage were unhappy about the President's posture towards his cousin and were still insisting he must leave the finance ministry.



"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Ken Ofori-Atta to be given three more weeks to conclude the IMF negotiations," Accra-based Citi FM reported.



Some NPP MPs on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, organised a press conference to demand the dismissal of Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the finance ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, in order to restore public confidence in the economy.



Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, Spokesperson for the MPs who describe themselves as the backbenchers said if the president fails to heed their call, they will also not do business with the government nor support the 2023 Budget.



"We have had occasions to defend allegations of conflicts of interest, lack of confidence, and trust against the leadership of the Finance Ministry.



“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without and positive response,” Andy Appiah Kubi said.







