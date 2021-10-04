Allow Exton Cubic to bid for bauxite concession to ensure peace - Otumfuo advises government

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

•The Asantehene has urged Exton Cubic to tender for a part of the bauxite concession at Nyinahin



•Otumfuo also stressed the need for fairness to prevail in the allocation of concessions



•Exton Cubic group belongs to Ibrahim Mahama



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has proffered that for peace to prevail in Ghana’s emerging Bauxite industry, Exton Cubic concession which according to the Supreme Court of Ghana, only required parliamentary ratification, should be allowed to bid for a concession to mine for the mineral at Nyinahin, in the Ashanti Region.



This comes after the Minority in parliament accused the Akufo-Addo government of seeking to substitute the revoked deal of Exton Cubic Group by handing it over the bauxite concession at Nyinahin which was taken from the company to another, Rocksure International.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has stated that the “remedy is [for the government of Ghana] to walk back to parliament and give ratification to what was done, after all, Ibrahim Mahama is a legitimate Ghanaian citizen.”



Addressing a team from Rocksure International who paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo urged Exton Cubic to put in a tender for part of the concession.



“Exton Cubic Group should tender for the remaining part of the vast bauxite concession at Nyinahin and if they are able to prove that they have the capacity to operate, then they should be given part of the concession to ensure peace.”



The Minority Leader, in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV last Wednesday said, “I have just heard the president announce publicly a new bauxite concession of Rocksure and made news out of 1.2 billion dollars for Rocksure. Down memory lane, don’t forget that the Nyinahin bauxite is what was given to Ibrahim Mahama of Exton Cubic.”



He bemoaned what he described as the predictability of the judiciary on the issue.



“Now, the Supreme Court made a ruling on that matter and you should be interested in why the Supreme Court is silent on the same matter before the Supreme Court to decide the fate of other contractual agreements relative to mineral resources within the context of Article 268.



“We have seen no action, no speed, interest (on the part of the Apex Court). I even heard Nana Addo saying that I am giving bauxite concession to Rocksure and you expect that a political minority with 137 will support you, we are not likely to support you and we will not support it,” he noted.