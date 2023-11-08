Allow Akufo-Addo to campaign for Bawumia and lose 2024 election – Amoako Baah warns NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, has cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against allowing president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to campaign for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid.



Amoako Baah argued that the president's declining popularity could negatively impact Bawumia's chances and stir up anger among the electorate.



In his warning, he stressed that there is a significant amount of anger and bitterness directed at the president by the citizens.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM on November 7, 2023, he cautioned that if the president is to actively campaign for Bawumia, any negative sentiments held against him would likely transfer to the Vice President, and as a result, this could hinder Bawumia's campaign and electoral prospects.



"Nana Addo was saying he will campaign for Dr. Bawumia to become president, that is not true…if they claim I am against the NPP for now, I am just advising them. If they include Nana Addo in their campaign, they should forget it because he is no longer popular, people are really angry with him, so if he goes and campaigns for Bawumia, the bitterness people hold against him will be transferred to Mahamudu Bawumia.



“That is the truth, so, anything people hold against him will be transferred to Bawumia if he campaigns for him. So, it is not a good thing for them to be saying that Nana Addo is going to campaign for Bawumia."



Akufo-Addo has pledged to use all his strength to ensure the victory of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The President made this commitment at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 4, 2023, where Dr. Bawumia was unveiled as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate.



He called on Ghanaians not to allow the leadership of John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to return to power for a second term.



He stated, "You have shown that today, Ghana's democracy is safe in your hands. I am confident that Mahamudu Bawumia will unite the party with the assistance of Ken Agyapong, Addai-Nimoh, Afriyie Akoto, and others.



“The second message, a very simple one, congratulations to the flagbearer, Mr. Vice President flagbearer. Today I’m passing on the flagbearer of our party to a new leader, I want to thank everyone here for the honour done me to serve my party and to serve the people of this great country.”



He added "I have done my best, but I still have one more task to do, and that is, with all my strength, with all my energy, to help the new flagbearer, to help Mahamudu Bawumia win the election of 2024.



"Ghana cannot afford the return of the NDC, especially under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama," he charged.



Akufo-Addo handed over the leadership of the NPP to Bawumia after a 16-year tenure.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.







